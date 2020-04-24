Go to the main site
    Cold snap, rains in the weekend forecast for Kazakhstan

    24 April 2020, 13:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in Kazakhstan on April 25-27, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Pouring rains are forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan in the coming days. The north of the country will see a mix of rain and snow.

    Parts of Kazakhstan will observe thunderstorms, fog, squall, and gusty wind. Chances of hail will be high as well.

    As the cold anticyclone will shift to northern Kazakhstan, temperature will dip bring a cold snap to that part of the country. Mercury may dip below 0°C.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
