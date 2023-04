Cold snap predicted in Almaty tonight

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Cold spell will grip mountainous areas of Almaty city tonight, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Heavy precipitation and wind gusting up to 17-22 mps and even 30 mps are expected in the mountains, according to Kazhydromet.

The emergencies department of Almaty city warns of cold snap bringing temperature down to 1-6°C at night.