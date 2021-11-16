Cold snap predicted for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Temperature is expected to drop to -25°C in East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions in the coming days, Kazinform reports.

Snowfall, blizzard, icy roads, fog and gusty wind which may reach up to 30 mps are forecast for Karaganda region on November 17-18. Temperature will sharply drop to -17, -25°C at night and -10, -15°C at daytime in the region on November 19.

As for Karaganda region, it will be doused by heavy snowfall on November 18. Blizzard and wind gusting up to 30 mps in some parts of the region are expected there. November 19 will see mercury dipping as low as -17, -22, -25°C at night and -13, -18, -22°C at daytime in the region.



