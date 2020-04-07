Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Cold snap, precipitation heading to Nur-Sultan, regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 April 2020, 19:27
Cold snap, precipitation heading to Nur-Sultan, regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for the Kazakh capital and several regions of Kazakhstan for tomorrow, Kazinform reports.

Parts of Akmola region will see fog, blizzard, and black ice on April 8. Black ice will cover roads in Nur-Sultan tomorrow. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Heavy precipitation (snowfall and rainfall) and fog are forecast for Turkestan region on April 8 and 9. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 and even 25 mps in the region. Temperature will dip as low as 0,-5°C at night and +3°C at daytime there.

Heavy precipitation, gusty wind and cold snap are also in store for Kyzylorda region on April 8-10.

Heavy precipitation, fog, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Zhambyl and Almaty regions on April 8-9. Temperature will drop -5°C at night in those regions on April 9-10.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty