Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Cold snap on its way towards Kazakhstan

    23 September 2019, 21:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather warning was issued for five regions of Kazakhstan as the air temperature is expected to plummet in three days to come, Kazhydromet reports.

    Ground frost is forecast to linger for another day across North Kazakhstan. Chances of storm are high on September 24.

    Frost is expected to form on the ground in Karaganda region in the night on September 25-26.

    Air temperature is predicted to fall in Kostanay region on September 24 to 1-3 degrees Celsius. Chances of storm are high.

    High wind gusting up to 15 m/s and patches of fog in the morning and evening are expected to batter tomorrow Aktobe region.

    Akmola region is forecast to face tomorrow thunderstorms and hail, patches of fog and ground frost with the air temperature dropping to 1-3 degrees Celsius. Chances of storm are high.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Scorching heat to persist across Kazakhstan midweek
    Fervent heat to grip most of Kazakhstan June 5
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued