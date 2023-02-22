Go to the main site
    Cold snap heading to Kazakhstan

    22 February 2023, 14:04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is in store for Kazakhstan in the coming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow will give way to a cold anticyclone which will bring fair and cold weather to western Kazakhstan on February 25.

    Precipitation in the form of rain, snow and black ice will shift to the south and southeast of the country the same day.

    Foggy conditions and gusty wind are forecast for most of Kazakhstan. Chances of blizzard will be high in the north.

    Thunderstorm is expected in southern Kazakhstan on February 24.

    Mercury is likely to plunge to -15, -23°C at night in western Kazakhstan. The warmest temperature of +8°C will be observed in the southeast of the country.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

