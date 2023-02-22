Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Cold snap heading to Kazakhstan

22 February 2023, 14:04
Cold snap heading to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is in store for Kazakhstan in the coming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow will give way to a cold anticyclone which will bring fair and cold weather to western Kazakhstan on February 25.

Precipitation in the form of rain, snow and black ice will shift to the south and southeast of the country the same day.

Foggy conditions and gusty wind are forecast for most of Kazakhstan. Chances of blizzard will be high in the north.

Thunderstorm is expected in southern Kazakhstan on February 24.

Mercury is likely to plunge to -15, -23°C at night in western Kazakhstan. The warmest temperature of +8°C will be observed in the southeast of the country.


Related news
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Weather warning in place for Kazakh capital and 11 rgns
Traffic restrictions in place on 9 road sections in 3 Kazakh rgns due to bad weather
Avalanche descent occurred in Almaty region
Heavy precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan midweek
Traffic limitations imposed in 4 regions of Kazakhstan
Aktobe and Karaganda regions close down road sections
Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Mar 5
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January

News