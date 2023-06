NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is in store for most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Occasional showers will douse locally northwestern, northern, central, and southeastern Kazakhstan on June 25-27.

An anticyclone will bring temperature down as low as +2,+7°C in the north and +12,+17°C in other parts of the country.

Parts of Kazakhstan will see gusty wind, squall, and high chances of hail.