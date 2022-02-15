Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cold snap heading to Almaty

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2022, 20:37
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Snowfall and temperature drop to -13°C are forecast in Almaty city in the upcoming days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Cold snap will be caused by an anticyclone from the Black Sea that is expected to shift on 17 February.

According to Kazhydromet, temperature will dip as low as -11, -13°C at night and -5, -7°C at daytime in Almaty city on 17-18 February.

Meteorologists predict that temperature will start rising on Monday, 21 February.

Early this morning Almaty city reported record snowfall of 17-20 cm in the city and 50cm in the mountains.


