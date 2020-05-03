Go to the main site
    Cold snap forecast to hit Nur-Sultan

    3 May 2020, 10:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorm and high wind gusting up to 15-18 mps are forecast for the Kazakh capital city on May 3, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Precipitations (a mix of rain and snow) are expected to douse Nur-Sultan city on May 4 at night. Northwesterly wind will gust up to 15-18 mps.

    Meteorologists predict that temperature may dip as low as +1,+3°C in the city on May 4-5.

    Kazakhstan’s national weather agency said in a statement that a storm alert will be in effect in the city for three days.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazhydromet
