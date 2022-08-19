Qazaq TV
Cold snap forecast in northern Kazakhstan Aug 19
19 August 2022 07:21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in most regions of the country on August 19, Kazhydromet reports.

Rains with thunderstorms will hit western, northern, and eastern regions. Mountainous areas of East Kazakhstan region will see rain and wet snow. Some areas across the country will be hit by a gusting wind. Nighttime fog is forecast in northern, northwestern, central and eastern regions. Ground frost to +2°C is predicted for northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan at night.

Fervent heat will grip Mangistau region, and eastern areas of Atyrau region in the daytime.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in southern, eastern areas of Turkistan region, in eastern part of Atyrau region, in southern areas of West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhetysu regions, in western and southern areas of Zhambyl region, and in Beskaragai district of Abai region.


