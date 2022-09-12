Go to the main site
    Cold snap forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 13-15

    12 September 2022, 11:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast for three days coming, Kazinform reports.

    Thus, a cold northwestern cyclone will affect the northern half of Kazakhstan from September 13 to 15. Frontal type precipitation is expected in western, northwestern, eastern, and southeastern regions. Wet snow is possible in mountainous areas of eastern and southeastern regions.

    Heavy rains will hit eastern regions on September 14-15.

    Strong gusts of wind are predicted countrywide.

    Ground frost to -3°C is expected in nighttime hours in northern, northwestern, and central parts, and on September 15 in eastern regions and in mountainous areas of southeastern regions.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
