Cold snap forecast for northern Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Colder weather will grip northern Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from the national weather agency.

According to Kazhydromet, a northwestern anticyclone will bring the temperature down in most regions of Kazakhstan. However, the west of the country will still enjoy hot weekend.

Showers, thunderstorms, hail and gusty wind are forecast for central, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan in the coming days.

Temperature may drop to +5, +10°C at night and climb to +18, +23°C at daytime in northern Kazakhstan. Mercury will rise to +32, +40°C in the west, +28, +38°C in the northwest, +22, +33°C in the center, +20, +28°C in the eat, +32, +42°C in the south, and +25, +35°C in the southeast of the country.



