Cold snap forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is forecast to grip Kazakhstan in upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, cold snap caused by the cold northwesterly anticyclone will replace heavy precipitation in Kazakhstan this week. Temperature is expected to drop in northern part of the country.

Heavy precipitation in the form of snow and rain will shift to the south of Kazakhstan. Parts of Kazakhstan will observe fog, blizzard ice slick, and gusty wind.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstani meteorologists also put several regions of the country on storm alert.

On March 12, portions of Karaganda and Akmola region will see ground blizzard. Fog will blanket parts of the regions on March 12-13. Southwesterly wind gusting up to 25 mps will batter two regions on March 13. Temperature is expected to dip as low as -30°C in places as the cold snap will grip the regions.

Heavy precipitation, fog, and ice slick are in store for Turkestan region on March 13-14. Gusts of southwesterly wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in the region on March 12-14. Due to the cold snap, mercury will drop to -5°C in the region on March 13.



