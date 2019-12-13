Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cold snap forecast for Kazakhstan on Dec 14-17

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 December 2019, 14:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is heading to Kazakhstan in the coming days. Meteorologists claim temperature will go down on December 14-17, Kazinform reports.

The arctic cold front which caused the temperature dip and snowfalls in the north of Kazakhstan will shift to the southern, central and eastern regions. It will cause colder temperature across the rest of Kazakhstan. However, it will linger only for a couple of days giving way to warmer temperature and precipitation.

Fogs and black ice will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan in the coming days.

