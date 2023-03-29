Cold snap forecast for Astana in 3 coming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is predicted in the Kazakh capital in the next three days, Kazinform cites the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

The city is to expect partly cloudy skies as well as little snow at night on March 30. 9-14mps northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps at times. Temperatures are to drop as low as -3-5C at night and rise to +1-3C at daytime.

On March 31, the city is to see partly cloudy skies and no precipitation. Easterly, southeasterly wind is to blow 9-14mps. The city is to expect temperatures to plummet to -7-9C at night and rise to as high as +2C at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies and no precipitation are predicted in Astana city on April 1. 9-14mps easterly, southeasterly wind is expected. Temperatures are to fall to -5-7C at night and rise to +4-6C at daytime.



