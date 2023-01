Cold snap expected in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists issued storm alert for North Kazakhstan region due to plunging temperature, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mercury is expected to plunge as low as -38°C at night and -33°C at daytime in parts of the region on January 9-11.

For the past couple of days an Atlantic cyclone affected the weather in the region bringing gusty wind and precipitation to the area.