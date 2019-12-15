Go to the main site
    Cold snap expected in Kazakhstan Dec 15

    15 December 2019, 10:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The air temperature is expected to drop in some parts of Kazakhstan due to an anticyclone which is centered in the area of Akmola region, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog, black ice and rude wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Almaty and Kyzylorda regions.

    Foggy weather is also predicted for Zhambyl region.

    Dense fog will cover some areas of Turkestan region. Win will increase here to 15-20 m/s.

    Fog is expected in some parts of Mangystau, West Kazakhstan regions. Rude wind will rule the day in the regions.

    Fog, blowing snow are expected in some areas of East Kazakhstan region.

    Strong wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast for Atyrau region. Fog will blanket Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions during night and morning hours.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
