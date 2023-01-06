Go to the main site
    Cold snap, blizzards, black ice forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend

    6 January 2023, 14:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Cold snap, blizzards and black ice are in store for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, the Atlantic cyclone and atmospheric fronts continue to shift to the east preserving inclement weather for almost all regions of Kazakhstan on December 7-9.

    Heavy snowfall is forecast for eastern Kazakhstan, snow will change into rain in the south. Heavy precipitation is expected in the mountainous areas of the country. Mets predict blizzards and black ice for some parts of Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket the west and south of the country.

    Cold snap will grip western Kazakhstan on Saturday and then spread across the country. Mercury will dip as low as -28°C in the west and center and -33°C in the north.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

