Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Cold snap, blizzards, black ice forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend

6 January 2023, 14:24
Cold snap, blizzards, black ice forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Cold snap, blizzards and black ice are in store for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, the Atlantic cyclone and atmospheric fronts continue to shift to the east preserving inclement weather for almost all regions of Kazakhstan on December 7-9.

Heavy snowfall is forecast for eastern Kazakhstan, snow will change into rain in the south. Heavy precipitation is expected in the mountainous areas of the country. Mets predict blizzards and black ice for some parts of Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket the west and south of the country.

Cold snap will grip western Kazakhstan on Saturday and then spread across the country. Mercury will dip as low as -28°C in the west and center and -33°C in the north.


Related news
Cold snap to grip northern, western Kazakhstan
202 people contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Inclement weather to persist across Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Cold snap to grip northern, western Kazakhstan
Inclement weather to persist across Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for 19 regions of Kazakhstan
Roads reopen as winter storm eases in Kazakhstan
Highway closed in Kostanay region as weather worsens
Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
25 republican road sections remain closed due to winter storm in Kazakhstan
15 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
News Partner
Popular
1 Emomali Rahmon congratulates Kazakh President on 30 years of diplomatic relations with Tajikistan
2 202 people contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
3 President Tokayev has telephone conversation with Tajik counterpart
4 Republican McCarthy elected U.S. House speaker on historic 15th vote
5 China updates COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment protocol

News