    Cold snap approaching Kazakhstan

    6 February 2023, 12:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The cyclone sets the tone in the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing snow and ground blizzard on February 7-9, Kazinform reports.

    The country’s east will face heavy snowfall on February 9, while the south and southwest are to brace for snow and rain.

    Fog will blanket the west, north, and south of Kazakhstan, ice-slick will form on the roads in the south and southwest.

    Air temperature will drop at night in the east to -13-21 degrees Celsius, to -20-28 degrees Celsius in the north, and -15-26 degrees in the central part.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

