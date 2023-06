NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Another cold snap is on its way to northern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

A northern anticyclone filled with cold Atlantic air masses is moving through the territory of Kazakhstan causing fluctuations of temperature on June 2-4. Ground frosts will be observed at night and early morning in the north of the country.

Even southern Kazakhstan will feel the ‘cold breath’ of the approaching anticyclone. Temperature will dip as low as +18, 23°C there.