Cold snap and rains forecast in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 May 2023, 13:29
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy rain and cold snap will grip most regions of Kazakhstan on May 11. Strong wind will hit across the country, and dust storm is forecast in southern regions, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather service, the Southern Cyclone will determine the weather in most areas of Kazakhstan, which will bring rain and thunderstorm. Hail is possible as well. Heavy rain will hit western areas on May 11-12. Rain is predicted for central and eastern regions on May 13. The mercury will decrease across the republic. Nighttime frosts to -2°C will grip northern and eastern regions. Daytime temperatures will drop to +5+15°C in northwestern and northern regions.


