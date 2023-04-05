Cold snap and heavy rains forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 6-8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on April 6-8, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy precipitation will hit south of Kazakhstan on April 6-8 and southeastern regions on April 7-8.

The northwestern anti-cyclone approaching Kazakhstan from the Scandinavian regions will bring cold snap and sleet to the northwestern and northern areas of the country.

Strong winds, foggy conditions are expected across the country. Dust storms and thunderstorms will batter southern regions. Black ice is forecast in northwestern regions. Nighttime temperatures will drop to -2-12°C and daytime temperatures will be at -5+7°C in northern and northwestern regions.