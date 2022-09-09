Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Cold autumn weather forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 10-12

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 September 2022, 11:38
Cold autumn weather forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 10-12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Cold autumn weather will grip the country September 10-12, with the anti-cyclone moving from the Scandinavian Peninsula towards Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Rains will douse most regions on September 11-12. Heavy rains, gusting wind and hail are forecast in northern, eastern regions and in mountainous areas of southeastern regions.

Ground frosts at 1-3°C are forecast on September 10 in eastern regions, on September 11-12 in northwestern regions, and on September 12 in northern and central parts of the country.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand