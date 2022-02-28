Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
«CODA» wins top film award at 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 February 2022, 20:36
LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM «CODA,» a heartwarming coming-of-age comedy-drama, took home the top film award at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards held in Los Angeles County Sunday evening, picking up the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Written and directed by Sian Heder, the film stars Emilia Jones as the eponymous CODA (child of deaf adults), who is the only hearing person in her home. When the girl discovers a passion for singing, she must choose between family obligations and her dreams, Xinhua reports.

Troy Kotsur nabbed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for «CODA,» making history to become the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG Award.

Will Smith won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for biographical drama film «King Richard.» He plays Richard Williams, the father and coach of the famous American tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Jessica Chastain was honored with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her performance in biographical drama film «The Eyes of Tammy Faye.»

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role went to musical romantic drama film «West Side Story»'s Ariana DeBose.

The latest James Bond film «No Time to Die» won the award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

The SAG Awards are accolades given by the Screen Actors Guild -- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to recognize outstanding performances of the year in film and prime time television.


