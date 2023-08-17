Go to the main site
    Coal mine on fire in Karaganda region, 177 out of 227 miners evacuated

    17 August 2023, 12:38

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanskaya coal mine belonging to JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau is on fire. 227 miners were in the mine. They are being evacuated now through the boundary shaft, Kazinform reports via the local administration.

    First Deputy Governor Vadim Bassin and Mayor of Shakhtinsk Murat Kydyrganbekov are at the scene of the accident.

    The fire broke out at 10:05 am on a conveyer band.

    Three crews of the Militarized Professional Emergency Rescue Services and local emergencies department responded to the accident.

    A total of 227 miners were in the mine. 177 of them have already been evacuated.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Karaganda region Incidents Kazakhstan
