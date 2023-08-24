Go to the main site
    Coal accounts for more than 40% of KTZ's freight traffic

    24 August 2023, 14:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the results of January-July 2023, 145.9 million tons of cargo were transported by rail across the country, including more than 60 million tons of coal, which is 40% of the total volume of transportation through the KTZ network. 41.7 million tons of coal were delivered to Kazakhstanis, 18.3 million tons of solid fuel for export, Kazinform reports citing the press service of KazakhTemirZholy.

    KTZ actively interacts with coal mining companies, provides services aimed at reducing the turnover of wagons and guaranteed supply of the population and CHPPs with solid fuel.

    KTZ-Freight Transportation LLP is implementing a roadmap for ensuring uninterrupted and rhythmic coal transportation. The document includes measures for routing transportation, preparing wagon and locomotive fleets.

    The operational headquarters for coordinating the transportation of solid fuels and regional monitoring groups are actively working in KTZ. Daily monitoring of coal receipts at stations, railway departments, and the presence of solid fuel in coal warehouses is carried out.

    Dispatching support for empty and loaded coal routes has been organized, which makes it possible to make the most efficient use of the wagon fleet and increase the capacity of the infrastructure.

    In the autumn-winter period, it is planned to use about 22 thousand gondola cars of Kaztemirtrans JSC in coal transportation, which is 2 thousand cars more than in the last heating season.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    KazakhstanTemirZholy Transport
