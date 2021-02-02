Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Co-working center opened in Atyrau

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 February 2021, 15:55
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A co-working center has been opened on the two floors which earlier were occupied by a restaurant and a pub, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Aibar Dzhaniyazov, Chairman of the Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers, such a social project is vital than ever before due to the pandemic. He noted that businesses are being closed, there are workforce cuts, and some cannot afford to rent offices. There are startups thar found themselves in a very difficult situation.

He added that active as well as budding entrepreneurs could work at the co-working center.

According to the official data, in Atyrau region around 20 thousand SMEs suffered from the emergency situation and quarantine regime. Many of them were opened through different State programs and make loan payments to second-tier banks.

According to Aibar, the Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers is committed to further provide all-round support to SMEs.

Notably, the co-working center will operate with observance of all sanitary safety rules, with mask wearing and social distancing being obligatory.


