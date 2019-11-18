Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Cloudy weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan

    18 November 2019, 09:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Cloudy weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan on November 18, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

    According to weather forecasts, fog, snowstorm and rude wind gain of 15-20 m / s are expected in some parts of Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

    A snowstorm, black ice and strong wind gusting to 15-20 m / s are predicted for North-Kazakhstan and East-Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket some areas of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions. Rude wind of 15-20 m/s is also predicted in the regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued