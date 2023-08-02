Go to the main site
    Clothing imports from China to Kazakhstan grow 4.4 times

    2 August 2023, 10:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-China commodity turnover reached 10.7 billion dollars in January -May this year that is 21.6% more as compared to the previous year, Kazinform cites Finprom.kz.

    Exports shrunk by 4.1% to 4.9 billion dollars last year. The share of exports from Kazakhstan to China in the country’s exports at large made 15.4%. Imports grew by 56.3% to 5.9 billion dollars. China’s share in the country’s imports made 24.2%.

    Crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous minerals account for the most part of exports from Kazakhstan to China in terms of value of 1.3 billion dollars that is 16.4% less than in 2022. Next comes refined copper and nontreated copper allay, followed by inorganic chemistry products.

    At the same time Kazakhstan is mainly interested in imports of clothes and other textiles from China (441 million dollars that is 4.4 times more against the last year).

    This June recorded 2,100 companies with the participation of China’s capital in Kazakhstan that is 37% more against 2022.

    The top five popular sectors are construction, processing industry, mining industry, information and communications.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan and China Economy
