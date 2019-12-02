Closing сeremony of Osh, Cultural Capital of Turkic World 2019, held in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The closing ceremony of the year of the «Osh-the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2019» was held at the Osh National Drama Theatre named after Sultan Ibraiymov on Nov. 30, 2019, Kabar reports.

Those attending the event were Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic Azamat Jamankulov, Osh Mayor Taalaibek Sarybashov, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Dyusen Kaseinov, as well as deputy ministers of culture of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, representatives of TURKSOY, honored guests and residents of Osh.

Jamankulov expressed his gratitude to TURKSOY Secretary General Kaseinov and Osh Mayor Sarybashov for organizing such a large-scale event.

The minister also noted the Osh city for a year was the cultural capital of the entire Turkic people and thanks to this status, the city of Osh will now become even more popular around the world.

At the solemn event, the mayor of Osh city solemnly handed over the baton of TURKSOY to Mayor of Uzbekistan’s Khiva Sobyr Zhumaniyazov.

The final concert included performances by artists and bands from the Turkic world, including Kyrgyzstan.

Also, the 37th meeting of TURKSOY culture ministers was held as part of the cultural event.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture is an international cultural organization of countries with Turkic populations, speaking languages belonging to the Turkic language family.

Türksoy carries out activities to strengthen cultural ties between Turkic peoples. One of the main goals to transmit their common cultural heritage to future generations and promote it around the world.

Cultural Capital of the Turkic World

Every year, one city in the Turkic world is selected as the «Cultural Capital of the Turkic World». Within the framework of events to celebrate the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, numerous cultural events are held, gathering artists, scholars and intellectuals, giving them the opportunity to exchange their experiences, as well as promoting the city in question internationally.

In 2019, Kyrgyzstan’s Osh city was selected the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

At the «Osh-the Cultural Center of the Turkic World 2019» event in Osh, the historical city of Khiva in Uzbekistan was declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2020.