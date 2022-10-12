Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Closer cooperation in energy sector seen as key to development of CIS national economies
12 October 2022, 15:44

Closer cooperation in energy sector seen as key to development of CIS national economies

MINSK. KAZINFORM Promoting cooperation between the CIS countries in the energy sector is the key to the development of national economies, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said at the 61st meeting of the CIS Electric Power Council, BelTA learned from the press service of the Energy Ministry of Belarus.

«In the light of the sanctions it is important we take clear and coordinated actions to ensure the sustainable development of the national economies of the CIS countries,» Viktor Karankevich noted. «Strengthening cooperation in the energy sector is instrumental to achieving this strategic objective.»

According to the minister, the CIS Electric Power Council is an effective platform for developing common approaches to the energy policy of the CIS member states. Every year its format is improving, the areas of interaction are expanding. «Our cooperation within the framework of the council holds great prospects and we must harness its potential as much as possible,» the minister added.


Photo:eng.belta.by

