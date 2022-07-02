Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Close to one million people in Italy have COVID-19

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 July 2022, 15:16
Close to one million people in Italy have COVID-19

ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of people in Italy with COVID-19 is close to the one-million mark after the health ministry reported 86,334 new cases in the last 24-hour period on Friday, ANSA reports.

It said that helped take the tally of people current positive for the coronavirus here up to 929,006.
The number of new cases was up from 83,274 on Thursday.
The ministry said 72 COVID sufferers had died here in the last 24 hours, up from 59 on Thursday.
Italy's overall COVID death tool now stands at 168,425.
It said 316,040 coronavirus tests had been done in the 24-hour period and the positivity rate was 27.3%, down from 28.1% on Thursday.
It said 264 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, an increase of three in one day.
The ministry said 6,830 coronavirus sufferers were in ordinary hospital wards, a rise of 238.


Photo: ansa.it

World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session