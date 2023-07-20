Close to a million deaths by 2035 if tuberculosis prevention is not acted on: UN study

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM UN health innovation initiative Unitaid warned on Wednesday that the failure to implement tuberculosis contact tracing and prevention could lead to close to one million deaths by 2035.

The UN agency insisted that implementing a combined strategy of identifying household contacts and providing TB preventive treatment is cost-effective, WAM reports.

Unitaid said it could cut deaths by 35 per cent among household contacts of patients and people living with HIV in the next 12 years.

The joint study by Unitaid, John Hopkins University in the United States, and the Aurum Institute, found that this strategy could save 850,000 lives by 2035, most of which could be children given the current low rate of identification for under 15s.

According to the research, failure to implement this combination intervention would result in close to 1 million deaths by 2035.

«At the moment, too many family members of people diagnosed with TB are slipping through the cracks and too many lives are being lost,» said Tess Ryckman, faculty member at Johns Hopkins.

Tuberculosis remains the world’s deadliest infectious disease - despite being preventable and curable. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) around a quarter of the world’s population is infected with TB and at risk of developing active disease, which causes severe illness.

After a series of negotiations led by Unitaid and others, prices for the treatment have decreased by more than 70 per cent since 2017, making the disease more preventable and curable.

As well as becoming more affordable, new shorter treatment regimens mean TB infections can be cleared up before they develop into an active disease, according to Unitaid.

The study found that by providing 3HP, a 12-week treatment course, could yield an estimated 13 per cent reduction in the number of contacts developing TB.

As world leaders prepare for the second UN High-Level Meeting on tuberculosis this September, Unitaid has called for more up-front commitment and further financial backing in order «to urgently reap the massive rewards of preventing TB illness and death.»