    Clinics to procure medical products worth around KZT13bn in Karaganda rgn

    25 February 2021, 17:15

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Clinics are to acquire pharmaceuticals and medical equipment to the tune of KZT12.8bn in 2020 in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As requested for 2021, the medical facilities in Karaganda region are to procure pharmaceuticals and medical equipment worth KZT10.1bn to treat the illnesses that fall under the guaranteed volume of free medical care. They include pharmaceuticals for patients registered with socially significant and chronic illnesses. The amount is set to rise in case new patients are detected.

    This year pharmaceuticals to the tune of KZT1.3bn are to be obtained by the medical facilitates for adults to provide treatment as part of the obligatory social health insurance package, 194% more than in last year. KZT1.4bn is set to be provided to obtain pharmaceuticals for children younger than 18 under obligatory social health insurance, an almost 10fold rise compared with 2020.

    According to Svetlana Shchyotkina, Head of the Health Insurance Fund Office in Karaganda region, provision of pharmaceuticals as part of the guaranteed volume of free medical care and obligatory social health insurance are envisaged for 141 illnesses.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Karaganda region Kazakhstan
