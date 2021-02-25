Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

Clinics to procure medical products worth around KZT13bn in Karaganda rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 February 2021, 17:15
Clinics to procure medical products worth around KZT13bn in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Clinics are to acquire pharmaceuticals and medical equipment to the tune of KZT12.8bn in 2020 in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As requested for 2021, the medical facilities in Karaganda region are to procure pharmaceuticals and medical equipment worth KZT10.1bn to treat the illnesses that fall under the guaranteed volume of free medical care. They include pharmaceuticals for patients registered with socially significant and chronic illnesses. The amount is set to rise in case new patients are detected.

This year pharmaceuticals to the tune of KZT1.3bn are to be obtained by the medical facilitates for adults to provide treatment as part of the obligatory social health insurance package, 194% more than in last year. KZT1.4bn is set to be provided to obtain pharmaceuticals for children younger than 18 under obligatory social health insurance, an almost 10fold rise compared with 2020.

According to Svetlana Shchyotkina, Head of the Health Insurance Fund Office in Karaganda region, provision of pharmaceuticals as part of the guaranteed volume of free medical care and obligatory social health insurance are envisaged for 141 illnesses.


Karaganda region    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people