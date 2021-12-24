Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    Clinic for 250 places under construction in Petropavlovsk

    24 December 2021, 17:39

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Construction of a clinic for 250 places is underway in Bereke neighborhood in Petropavlovsk city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the construction office of Petropavlovsk city, construction of a 250-place clinic began in October last year. Around 50 builders and 10 machinery units are involved in the construction.

    The medical facility costing the city KZT2.3bn is set to be commissioned at the end of summer next year. The same clinic may be constructed in the dynamic neighborhood of Zhas orken by the end of 2022 in the city.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    North Kazakhstan region Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt