Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Climate talks end with no deal amid deep divisions

    16 December 2019, 11:24

    MADRID. KAZINFORM U.N. climate change talks wrapped up Sunday with countries putting off a deal until next year amid deep divisions over how to fight global warming.

    The close came two days after the 25th Conference of the Parties (COP25) of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change was extended due to differences among participants, Kyodo reports.

    The talks that began in Madrid on Dec. 2 were intended to negotiate rules for implementing the 2015 Paris accord on climate change, which enters into force next year.

    The participants were at loggerheads over outstanding issues such as Brazil's assertion that carbon credits accumulated under a previous climate deal should be counted as part of commitments under the Paris goals.

    Under the Paris Agreement, the successor to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, about 190 signatory countries are aiming to keep global temperatures to «well below» 2 C above preindustrial levels.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    UN Environment World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Amazon fish contaminated with excessive mercury levels
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region