Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Climate talks end with no deal amid deep divisions

    15 December 2019, 20:07

    MADRID. KAZINFORM - U.N. climate change talks wrapped up Sunday with countries putting off a deal until next year amid deep divisions over how to fight global warming.

    The close came two days after the 25th Conference of the Parties (COP25) of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change was extended due to differences among participants.

    The talks that began in Madrid on Dec. 2 were intended to negotiate rules for implementing the 2015 Paris accord on climate change, which enters into force next year.The participants were at loggerheads over outstanding issues such as Brazil's assertion that carbon credits accumulated under a previous climate deal should be counted as part of commitments under the Paris goals.Under the Paris Agreement, the successor to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, about 190 signatory countries are aiming to keep global temperatures to «well below» 2 C above preindustrial levels.

    Source: Kyodo News

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    UN
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Crucial to establish UN-led Regional SDGs Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty
    Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, ASEAN finds
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August