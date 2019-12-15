Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Climate talks end with no deal amid deep divisions

15 December 2019, 20:07
Climate talks end with no deal amid deep divisions

MADRID. KAZINFORM - U.N. climate change talks wrapped up Sunday with countries putting off a deal until next year amid deep divisions over how to fight global warming.

The close came two days after the 25th Conference of the Parties (COP25) of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change was extended due to differences among participants.

The talks that began in Madrid on Dec. 2 were intended to negotiate rules for implementing the 2015 Paris accord on climate change, which enters into force next year.The participants were at loggerheads over outstanding issues such as Brazil's assertion that carbon credits accumulated under a previous climate deal should be counted as part of commitments under the Paris goals.Under the Paris Agreement, the successor to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, about 190 signatory countries are aiming to keep global temperatures to «well below» 2 C above preindustrial levels.

Source: Kyodo News

UN  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023