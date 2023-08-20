Climate debate: Influencers go on immersion trips in the Amazon

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM To delve into the traditions and customs of an indigenous community deep in the Amazon forest, taking part in dialogues and initiatives in defense of the environment—such is the experience proposed by the Creators Academy, a project by the Oyá Institute, an NGO led by climate change activist and social entrepreneur Kamila Camilo.

At the end of July, the project took a group of 70 communicators—mostly digital influencers with thousands of followers on social media—for a five-day immersion trip in the Puyanawa indigenous territory, in western Acre state, some 700 km from capital Rio Branco. Last year, another group had gone on a similar mission in a riverside community in the neighboring state of Amazonas, also in North Brazil, Agencia Brasil reports.

«The idea is to benefit from the power of those who communicate and influence others in order to raise awareness about the effects of climate change,» Camilo said. «I believe the biggest challenge regarding the climate agenda both in the news and online is the fact that the faces of the people of the Amazon don’t come up. All they show is numbers, statistics. By displaying their faces—and bringing people from such different worlds to live together—we make our message a lot more powerful,» she added.

During the trip, participants interacted with the indigenous people producing cassava flour, swimming in a local stream, bathing in medicinal herbs prepared by the village chief, having their bodies painted with jenipapo and urucum, and joining ritualistic dances, in addition to developing mutual bonds of affection with the hosts.

World views

Boasting over 146 thousand followers online, content creator Mister Prav, who hails from Benin, on the west coast of Africa, was in the group that flew to Acre and said he was moved by the experience.

In addition to his work in fashion and lifestyle, Prav uses his accounts to share his story as an African immigrant in Brazil and talk about African culture—something Brazilians still know little about, despite the deep historical ties between the two sides of the Atlantic.

«I came here to live with the Puyanawa people and to understand them. These climate changes are not affecting just Brazil, but the whole world. I’ve come to realize the position I’m talking from,» he noted.

Thuane Nascimento, executive director of Perifa Connection—a platform that mobilizes young people from marginalized urban areas across Brazil—described the immersion in indigenous territories as more than an extraordinary experience: a call to action in defense of the forest and its people, who are also living on the fringes of a capitalist world.

«A vital thing Creators Academy underscores is that it’s not about the experience or the immersion for their sake alone. Rather, it’s about leaving with the commitment to the fight for climate justice, taking a stance against environmental racism, in defense of these peripheral spaces. Because they’re not part of the socio-cultural, political, and economic center of Brazil,» she argued.

Indigenous artist Kaê Guajajara was also invited to the program and warned about the need to be willing to listen, which goes beyond the immersive experience itself. «We can’t just show up somewhere with a pre-conceived idea in our minds. We have to understand the place and think about how we can take action together,» she said.

«I believe we can have a better comprehension of what the well-being of the Earth really is. As indigenous people, we’re thinking about communities, about agriculture for the community—and not about commodification. We shouldn’t think of nature as a product, but as culture. It’s not just about visiting them and saying we’ve met them, but learning how to bring that into our lives and think about what we can do to move closer to this well-being and equity,» she added.

Digital influencer Ivan Baron, a disabled content creator with almost half a million followers, also partook in the immersion program. He was one of the personalities who walked up the ramp alongside President Lula during his inauguration on January 1, joined by world-famous indigenous leader Chief Raoni. In his view, adopting an intersectional view of the demands of the indigenous people, environmental justice, and people with disabilities is crucial.

«It was my first time in an indigenous village. As a person with a disability, I faced some challenges, like the lack of accessibility. I really believe we should underscore an intersectional approach. We’re all in the process of evolving. I grew as a person, and I had the chance to approach the climate justice agenda and the indigenous people, and I plan to pore over these topics as part of my work,» he said.

For full version go to