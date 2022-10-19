Go to the main site
    Climate crisis set to clobber GDP says Bank of Italy

    19 October 2022, 18:39

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The climate crisis is set to have a major negative impact on the Italian economy in the medium and long term, with the agriculture and tourism sectors hit especially hard, the Bank of Italy said in a report on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    It said that a temperature rise of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels would cause per-capita GDP to be 2.8%-9% lower by 2100 with respect to the base scenario in which temperatures are stable.

    The study said, for example, that it expects snowfall to be down by 30-45% in 2100, leading to significant drop in tourism linked to winter sport.


