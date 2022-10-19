Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News
Climate crisis set to clobber GDP says Bank of Italy
19 October 2022, 18:39

Climate crisis set to clobber GDP says Bank of Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - The climate crisis is set to have a major negative impact on the Italian economy in the medium and long term, with the agriculture and tourism sectors hit especially hard, the Bank of Italy said in a report on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

It said that a temperature rise of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels would cause per-capita GDP to be 2.8%-9% lower by 2100 with respect to the base scenario in which temperatures are stable.

The study said, for example, that it expects snowfall to be down by 30-45% in 2100, leading to significant drop in tourism linked to winter sport.




Photo: ANSA



Related news
COVID: 411 more deaths in week, drop in positives
Brazil reports smaller drop in GDP in 2020
Air Astana switches to winter flight schedule
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Government to spend over 6trln tenge on healthcare in 2023-2025
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive