Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Climate Crisis: Level of Italy's Alpine lakes at all-time low

    14 October 2022, 10:42

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's Alpine lakes are at an all-time low in their water levels amid the worst drought in northern Italy in 70 years, the Po observatory said Thursday.

    Lake Como is at 9% of its normal full capacity while Lake Maggiore is at 19%, Lake Garda at 22%, and Lake 'd'Iseo at 8%, it said, ANSA reports.

    «There is a huge deficit in the water levels,» said the observatory.

    The overall quantity of water in the lakes at this time of the year is normally around 550 million cubic metres, but this year it is only 169 million, it said.

    Human-caused climate change has exacerbated drought in Italy.

    Photo: ansa.it
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
    Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
    Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
    Iran Book Week; time to accompany the kindest friend
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050