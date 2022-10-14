Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Climate Crisis: Level of Italy's Alpine lakes at all-time low
14 October 2022, 10:42

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's Alpine lakes are at an all-time low in their water levels amid the worst drought in northern Italy in 70 years, the Po observatory said Thursday.

Lake Como is at 9% of its normal full capacity while Lake Maggiore is at 19%, Lake Garda at 22%, and Lake 'd'Iseo at 8%, it said, ANSA reports.

«There is a huge deficit in the water levels,» said the observatory.

The overall quantity of water in the lakes at this time of the year is normally around 550 million cubic metres, but this year it is only 169 million, it said.

Human-caused climate change has exacerbated drought in Italy.

Photo: ansa.it

