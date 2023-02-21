Go to the main site
    Climate Crisis: Legambiente sounds severe drought alarm

    21 February 2023, 11:55

    ROME. KAZINFORM Environmental association Legambiente on Monday sounded the alarm about the severe drought that Italy is already suffering at a time of year when water supplies should be plentiful, with the situation potentially getting even more serious in the coming months, ANSA reports.

    Citing figures from the CIMA Research Foundation, it said the Italian Alps currently have a snow-water-equivalent deficit of 53% compared to the average of the last ten years.
    This is worrying as snow is an important source of water in spring and summer when, by melting, it ensures water supplies in the months it is most needed.
    This deficit is due to reduced precipitation levels this winter, combined with mild winter temperatures that have brought forward the melting of snow on the mountains.
    This has exacerbated an already difficult situation after the severe drought and long series of heat waves Italy endured last summer hit Italy's water resources badly, causing huge problems for agriculture.
    Alpine snow is Italy's most important water reserve, since it supplies the Po River basin.

    Legambiente said the nationwide snow deficit stands at around 45%.
    Scientists say that extreme weather events like the heat waves, supercharged storms, flooding and droughts are becoming more frequent and more intense because of climate change caused by human greenhouse-gas emissions.
    «2023 has only just started but it is already showing worrying signs in terms of extreme climate events and drought levels,» said Legambiente Director General Giorgio Zampetti.
    «It is necessary to immediately reduce water-resource withdrawals in several sectors and for various purposes before we get to the point of no return.» It is necessary to adopt a national water strategy that has a circular approach«.
    Legambiente outlined an eight-point plan is said Premier Giorgia Meloni's government should adopt to cope with the emergency in the short, medium and long terms, including making water-related investments exempt from tax. (ANSA).


    Photo: ansa.it

