    Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy

    18 November 2022, 21:14

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy experienced 254 extreme-weather events in the first 10 months of 2022, which is already 27% more than the number registered in the whole of 2021, environmental association Legambiente said in a report on Friday, ANSA reports.

    The report, which was produced with the help of the Unipol Group and is entitled 'The Climate has Already Changed', said there have been 1,503 extreme-weather phenomenon in the last 13 years in Italy, claiming 279 lives.It said Sicily was the worst affected region with 175 events, followed by Lombardy (166), Lazio (136), Puglia (112), Emilia-Romagna (111), Tuscany (107) and Veneto (101).
    Scientists say climate change caused by human behaviour is making extreme-weather events such as storms, tornadoes, floods and rain bombs, more frequent and more intense.

