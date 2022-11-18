Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy

18 November 2022, 21:14
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
18 November 2022, 21:14

Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy experienced 254 extreme-weather events in the first 10 months of 2022, which is already 27% more than the number registered in the whole of 2021, environmental association Legambiente said in a report on Friday, ANSA reports.

The report, which was produced with the help of the Unipol Group and is entitled 'The Climate has Already Changed', said there have been 1,503 extreme-weather phenomenon in the last 13 years in Italy, claiming 279 lives.It said Sicily was the worst affected region with 175 events, followed by Lombardy (166), Lazio (136), Puglia (112), Emilia-Romagna (111), Tuscany (107) and Veneto (101).
Scientists say climate change caused by human behaviour is making extreme-weather events such as storms, tornadoes, floods and rain bombs, more frequent and more intense.

Photo: ansa.it


Related news
Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19
COVID in Italy: AIFA OKs Sanofi booster vaccine
Mets predict unsteady weather for Kazakhstan Nov 17
Read also
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
Kabar News Agency and WAM to enhance cooperation
Boeing forecasts air cargo traffic to increase twofold in next 20 years
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News