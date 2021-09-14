Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Climate change could force 216 mln to migrant within countries by 2050: World Bank

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 September 2021, 21:45
Climate change could force 216 mln to migrant within countries by 2050: World Bank

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Climate change could force 216 million people across the world to move within their countries by 2050, the World Bank said in a report released on Monday, Xinhua reports.

Climate change is a powerful driver of internal migration because of its impacts on people's livelihoods and loss of livability in highly exposed locations, the report noted, adding that hotspots of internal climate migration could emerge as early as 2030 and «continue to spread and intensify» by 2050.

By 2050, Sub-Saharan Africa could see as many as 86 million internal climate migrants; East Asia and the Pacific, 49 million; South Asia, 40 million; North Africa, 19 million; Latin America, 17 million; and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, 5 million, according to the report.

The report is a «stark reminder» of the human toll of climate change, particularly on the world's poorest, those who are contributing the least to its causes, said Juergen Voegele, vice president of sustainable development at the World Bank.

«It also clearly lays out a path for countries to address some of the key factors that are causing climate-driven migration,» said Voegele.

The report noted that immediate and concerted actions to reduce global emissions and to support green, inclusive, and resilient development could reduce the scale of climate migration by as much as 80 percent.


World News   World Bank  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022